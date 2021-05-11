Kazakhstan’s government to create roadmap for developing crypto market By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Kazakhstan’s government to create roadmap for developing crypto market

Kazakhstan’s government forming a roadmap to stimulate the development of the cryptocurrency industry and blockchain technology in the country.

State authorities have reviewed proposals to address the crypto industry’s development and reconsider the state’s approach to regulating crypto operations, according to a Tuesday announcement on the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.