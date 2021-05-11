Jet fuel demand recovery faces long haul as travel stays regional

Article content

Limited long-distance flights and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in India will keep jet fuel demand below pre-pandemic levels over the coming months, even as the easing of lockdowns in other parts of the world boosts demand for the aviation fuel.

Steady vaccination rollouts and reduced infection rates in Western countries are allowing commercial travel to resume.

It will, however, be dominated by short-haul flights, which account for almost two-thirds of the total fuel used by the sector, but on average use around 35 times less fuel than long-haul flights, the International Energy Agency estimates.

The result will be jet fuel demand of around 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, almost 30% higher than 2020, but below the 8 million bpd of 2019 before the pandemic struck, energy consultancy FGE says.

Goldman Sachs expected jet fuel demand to rise to 3.9 million bpd in May, compared with the low of 2.2 million bpd in May 2020.

“You see the passenger numbers are recovering, but they are flying shorter distances, so the relationship between the passenger number and the jet fuel demand is distorted,” Cuneyt Kazokoglu, head of oil demand analysis at FGE, said.

“For the full recovery, we need international travel to recover as well, and for that we have to reach a certain level of vaccination, not just in a couple of countries.”