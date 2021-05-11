Japanese prefecture says deaths at home surge amid 4th COVID-19 wave

Article content

TOKYO — Eighteen people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease outside of hospitals in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture, officials said, amid calls for tougher restrictions on movement to halt a fourth wave of infections ahead of the Olympics.

All but one of the deaths occurred since March 1 as highly infectious strains of the virus caused a spike in new cases, the prefecture reported late on Monday for the first time.

The rise in coronavirus deaths at home is a sign of the stress Japan’s hospital system is under as the country struggles to bring the latest surge in infections under control, with more than 96% of Osaka Prefecture’s critical care beds occupied.

“Compared to the number of infections, the number of beds for severe cases is very limited in Japan,” said Yasutoshi Kido, a professor Osaka City University’s Graduate School of Medicine.

Hospitals in Osaka are turning away cancer and heart disease patients to make room for COVID-19 cases, but their ability to reallocate resources has “almost collapsed,” he said.

Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency for much of the country to try to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic, a little more than two months from the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics.