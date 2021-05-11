Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 3.08% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 3.08%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 3.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 3.77% or 87.5 points to trade at 2410.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ricoh Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.11% or 26.0 points to end at 1258.0 and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) was up 1.69% or 55.0 points to 3305.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 11.22% or 215.0 points to trade at 1701.0 at the close. Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 10.94% or 131.0 points to end at 1066.0 and Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) was down 7.57% or 211.0 points to 2576.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3085 to 516 and 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ricoh Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.11% or 26.0 to 1258.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.20.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.85% or 0.55 to $64.37 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.81% or 0.55 to hit $67.77 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.11% or 2.05 to trade at $1835.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 108.86, while EUR/JPY rose 0.15% to 132.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.252.