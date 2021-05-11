Israel’s central bank floats possible digital shekel with new action plan By Cointelegraph

The Bank of Israel is accelerating its research for the potential issuance of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

In a statement from the central bank on Tuesday, the Bank of Israel said it was preparing an action plan to explore the benefits of a digital shekel to the economy. Though the bank said it had not yet decided whether to issue a central bank digital currency, it added it would be prepared to do so should the benefits “outweigh the costs and potential risks.”