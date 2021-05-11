Israel’s central bank floats possible digital shekel with new action plan By Cointelegraph

Israel’s central bank floats possible digital shekel with new action plan
The Bank of Israel is accelerating its research for the potential issuance of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
In a statement from the central bank on Tuesday, the Bank of Israel said it was preparing an action plan to explore the benefits of a digital shekel to the economy. Though the bank said it had not yet decided whether to issue a central bank digital currency, it added it would be prepared to do so should the benefits “outweigh the costs and potential risks.”
