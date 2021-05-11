Is SemiLEDS a Winning Semiconductor Stock? By StockNews



Is SemiLEDs a Winning Semiconductor Stock?



With a global wide chip shortage, many semiconductor stocks have seen their shares rise recently. But not all chip stocks are solid picks. LED chipmaker SemiLEDs (LEDS) has seen its price wildly swing up and down. But is now a good time to buy? Read more to find out.SemiLEDs (LEDS) develops and makes LED chips in the metal alloy vertical. This production is accomplished with the use of LEDS’ proprietary and patented MvpLED tech. LEDS also makes LED components.

LEDS’ products are used for lighting purposes in homes, businesses, industrial centers, and even on the streets you walk at night. The company’s customers are located throughout North America, Europe, Taiwan, and China. LEDS is headquartered right here in the land of the free and the home of the brave, conducting operations in Boise, Idaho.

On the surface, it appears that LEDS has a solid value offering that will likely be in demand across posterity. However, those who dig deep into LEDS might not be that exuberant about the company’s future. Let’s take a look at whether LEDS is worthy of an investment as of the spring of 2021.

