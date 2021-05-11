Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals a Good Biotech Stock to Own? By StockNews



Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals a Good Biotech Stock to Own?



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) has emerged as a key player in the booming biotech industry owing to its innovative product portfolio. However, given its weak fundamentals and cash flows, will the company be able to capitalize on the industry tailwinds in the near term? Read more to find out.Biotech company BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), which specializes in oral and small molecule medications, is known for its diversified drug pipeline. The stock has gained 153.8% over the past year, and 60.1% year-to-date. The stock hit its $14.24 all-time high on March 22.

Growing investor interest in the bio-pharmaceuticals industry, combined with various technology innovations leading to breakthrough drug trials, have allowed BCRX to generate $19.10 million in revenues in the first quarter, ended March 31. This growth trajectory is expected to continue. Analysts expect the company’s top line to improve 478.5% in the current quarter (ending June 2021), and 3216.7% in the current year.

However, the company’s profitability is expected to remain low; the Street expects its EPS to remain negative until at least 2022.

