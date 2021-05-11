Insurity SI Partner Sikich Expands Support to MGA Solutions

Article content

Insurity continues to invest and strengthen its leadership in the P&C MGA space with Sikich

HARTFORD, Conn. — Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based systems for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Sikich, an Insurity system integrator (SI) is now expanding its support to Insurity’s MGA solutions, including its end-to-end core suite, digital payments, binder placement, and analytics.

Through the recently announced asset acquisition of Process Stream, Sikich has expanded its existing technology services and industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of clients across regulated industries. Sikich engagements with Insurity customers (through the Process Stream acquisition) have focused on implementing Insurity’s claims solutions, delivering technology services and business advisory consulting. Through their extensive insurance domain and technology expertise as well as proven methodology, Sikich has consistently enabled insurers to realize their full potential by improving business performance for their clients.

Insurity’s growing network of SI partners represents one of the industry’s largest pools of consultants and professionals. Each partner that Insurity works with is carefully chosen through an extensive vetting process that considered the SI’s expertise and its ability to manage complex projects, handle multiple solutions across business lines, and build lasting value for insurers.