Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which struggled at a 2-1/2-month low.

Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, mirroring a sell-off in other technology stocks overnight in China, where talk of tighter regulation sent shares skidding.

By midday, however, shares had significantly pared losses, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite reversing the bulk of its earlier declines after dropping as much as 2% earlier in the session.

Investors said the snap back in shares suggested that inflation concerns were not quite so entrenched yet, and that the sheer volume of money that is sloshing around in financial markets meant some individuals are always looking to invest their cash on pull-backs right now.

“Welcome to a lot of money,” said Paul Nolte, a portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, which oversees $2 billion. “The worry is maybe inflation is something more than transitory, but it looks like this is a mood swing for now rather than a longer-term concern.”

The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4% by noon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 1.5% and the S&P 500 was down 1%.