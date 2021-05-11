Inflation nerves drive European stocks’ worst sell-off in 3 weeks

Article content

European stocks retreated from all-time highs on Tuesday, with travel, retail and technology shares among the top losers after worries about rising U.S. inflation knocked back U.S. indexes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.9% and was on course for its biggest percentage decline in three weeks. The main bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and London all lost close to 2%.

Global sentiment soured after investors dumped Wall Street’s market-leading growth stocks on Monday ahead of the latest reading on U.S. consumer prices, which many fear could prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its monetary policy stance.

“Most will wait for the inflation print to decide whether they need to reduce risk further or see it as an opportunity,” Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, wrote in a morning note.

“That suggests that losses today in the European and U.S. equity market should stay below the 2% range.”

U.S. tech stocks looked set for another round of sell-off, with Nasdaq futures down 1.3% as investors worried an increase in U.S. interest rates could weigh on their valuations.

European tech shares fell 2.3% to their lowest in six weeks, while miners handed back some of their strong gains notched in the previous session.