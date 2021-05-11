Indonesia considers capital gains tax on cryptocurrency trades By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
Indonesia considers capital gains tax on cryptocurrency trades

Neilmaldrin Noor, a spokesperson for the Indonesian Directorate General of Taxes, said that the authority is considering a tax scheme for capital gains generated from cryptocurrency trades, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“It is important to know that if there is a profit or capital gain generated from a transaction, the profit is an object of income tax,” the official stated. Noor said that Indonesian taxpayers who receive capital gain from crypto trades would have to pay the tax and report it to the government.