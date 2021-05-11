India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.61% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.61%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.61%, while the index lost 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coal India Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.88% or 8.65 points to trade at 155.70 at the close. Meanwhile, GAIL Ltd (NS:) added 4.76% or 7.35 points to end at 161.90 and NTPC Ltd (NS:) was up 4.64% or 5.00 points to 112.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.22% or 24.40 points to trade at 734.25 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 3.04% or 12.95 points to end at 412.80 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.98% or 53.90 points to 1755.45.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.60% to 112.65, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.69% to settle at 118.05 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.66% to close at 223.45.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.00% to 1755.85 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.68% to settle at 2463.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.53% to 976.25 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1036 to 632 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1785 rose and 1144 declined, while 170 ended unchanged.

Shares in GAIL Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.76% or 7.35 to 161.90. Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.64% or 5.00 to 112.70. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.60% or 4.95 to 112.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.95% to 19.8300.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.19% or 3.45 to $1841.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.97% or 0.63 to hit $64.29 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.89% or 0.61 to trade at $67.71 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.14% to 73.344, while EUR/INR rose 0.06% to 89.1430.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 90.157.