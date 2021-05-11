iExec RLC rallies 400% after big-name collaborations and Coinbase listing By Cointelegraph

Since the summer of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEX) have been all the rage and in 2021 developers and investors continue to flock to the sector due to the ease of listing and buying into new projects.

While the method has proved fruitful for many projects, the price performance for iExec RLC (RLC), a blockchain-based decentralized cloud computing network that recently listed on several centralized exchanges, shows that CEX listings still carry the most weight when it comes to initiating price movements.

RLC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. RLC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro