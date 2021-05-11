Hungary plans Bitcoin tax cut as part of economic recovery program By Cointelegraph

Hungary plans Bitcoin tax cut as part of economic recovery program
Cryptocurrency investors in Hungary could be getting a major tax break very soon, as lawmakers seek to make the central European country more competitive in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a video that appeared on Facebook (NASDAQ:) Tuesday, Finance minister Mihály Varga outlined his government’s stimulus program through 2022. As part of the post-Covid-19 relief efforts, lawmakers are considering reducing taxes on cryptocurrency trading to 15% of income, down from the current rate of 30.5%. Such a move would make Hungary a far more competitive jurisdiction with respect to crypto-based capital gains taxes.
