How Malaysia is seeking to recover billions of dollars missing from 1MDB

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia on Monday announced 22 civil suits against entities and people accused of being involved with the massive 1MDB corruption scandal, including units of global banks Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan.

The lawsuits are part of a years-long effort by Malaysia to recover billions of dollars missing from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks and financial institutions around the world.

WHAT IS 1MDB?

1MDB was a sovereign fund set up by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in 2009 to promote economic development.

HOW DID BILLIONS GO MISSING?

1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds, ostensibly for investment projects and joint ventures, between 2009 and 2013.

Malaysian and U.S. authorities say $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by high-ranking officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014, and used to buy luxury assets and real estate.

Malaysian authorities have said at least $4.3 billion more is unaccounted for.

In September, the government said 1MDB still had an estimated $7.8 billion in outstanding debt.

HOW MUCH HAS BEEN RECOVERED?

Malaysia said in September it had recovered about $3.24 billion in assets linked to 1MDB’s financial trail so far.