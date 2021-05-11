Hong Kong stocks fall on anti-trust worries, tech selloff; China slips

Article content

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, tracking an overnight tech selloff on the Wall Street, while persistent anti-monopoly fears also weighed on tech giants listed in the Asian financial hub.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.2% to 27,982.21, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4%, to 10,398.45.

Leading the retreat, the Hang Seng tech index slumped as much as 4.5% to a six-month low, dropping more than 30% from a record high hit on Feb 18.

Tech giants Tencent and Alibaba slipped 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

The retreat came after China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said on Friday that it would continue to promote rectification of platform companies.

Shares of food delivery giant Meituan tumbled as much as 9.8%, set for a ninth straight session of decline.

Analysts and traders said the tech selloff was mainly due to lingering worries over anti-monopoly regulations and a tech correction in the U.S. stock market.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, as inflation jitters drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals.

Panic selling in tech shares is triggered by fears of deepening anti-trust probes, said Zhong Long, fund manager at Chinese hedge fund manager Oriental Ze Jin.