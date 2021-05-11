HIVE Blockchain sells Norwegian data mining center, citing loss of government subsidies By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto mining firm HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTC:) sold one of its data centers in the Norwegian municipality of Narvik, which it previously held since 2018.

In an announcement on Monday, HIVE said it had transferred all shares of the firm’s local subsidiary Kolos Norway AS to Narvik, in addition to a $200,000 payment. The move came after the Norwegian Parliament approved a bill in December 2018 that would not provide relief to crypto miners on power consumption.