Grimes Was Hospitalized For A Panic Attack After “SNL”

“I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.”
In the caption, Grimes revealed that she was hospitalized for a panic attack several days after the SNL broadcast.
“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary,” she wrote. “I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy 😑😑😑.”
In the post, Grimes also said that Cyrus was “good live and so chill,” and thanked the SNL staff for “being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach.”
She also said she was “so proud of her beautiful” husband for his SNL hosting duties and said he “killed it,” while acknowledging that her praise “will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance.”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
