Gold eases on firmer dollar, yields; all eyes on U.S. inflation data

Article content

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as a rise

in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented the metal’s

safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited U.S. consumer price

index data due later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,832.73 per ounce by

0109 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,834.30.

* The dollar index was up 0.1%, making gold more

expensive for other currency holders.

* The U.S. currency slipped to a more than two-month low in

the previous session after worries about rising inflation

threatened to erode its value.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit

their highest in more than a week. Higher bond yields raise the

opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

* Federal Reserve officials grappled on Tuesday with April’s

surprisingly weak employment growth, maintaining faith in the

U.S. economic rebound but acknowledging the pace of the jobs

recovery may prove choppier than anticipated.

* Market participants awaited the release of U.S. consumer

price data due 1230 GMT on Wednesday for further cues on the

Fed’s stance on inflation.

* U.S. job openings surged to a record high in March,

further evidence that a shortage of workers was hampering job