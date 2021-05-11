Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.82% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 1.82%, while the index declined 2.06%, and the index lost 1.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 0.35% or 0.230 points to trade at 64.580 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) fell 0.37% or 0.118 points to end at 31.497 and E.ON SE (DE:) was down 0.83% or 0.089 points to 10.571 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which fell 3.16% or 4.56 points to trade at 139.53 at the close. Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.12% or 7.73 points to end at 240.15 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 3.06% or 3.60 points to 113.95.

The top performers on the MDAX were Rational AG (DE:) which rose 0.65% to 775.00, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 0.50% to settle at 64.48 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.47% to close at 34.140.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 9.58% to 10.570 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 5.94% to settle at 10.745 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 5.56% to 150.350 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Drillisch AG (DE:) which rose 1.64% to 26.000, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.47% to settle at 34.140 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.31% to close at 64.300.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 6.27% to 23.040 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 5.56% to settle at 150.350 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 5.32% to 31.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 616 to 88 and 49 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 5.32% or 1.79 to 31.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 19.67% to 23.36.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.14% or 2.55 to $1835.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $64.96 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $68.32 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.32% to 1.2168, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8599.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 90.050.

