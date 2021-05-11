FX comes off record high, stocks tumble as inflation concerns weigh

Article content

Most emerging market currencies and stocks on Tuesday eased from recent highs as investors braced for a possible spike in U.S. inflation, while the Turkish lira led losses after its current account deficit widened in March.

A slight uptick in the dollar dragged MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies down 0.3% from record highs. Stocks were set for their worst day in six weeks, trading nearly 1.5% lower.

The dollar index hovered near multi-month lows with lofty commodity prices lending support to exporters’ currencies.

But given recent strength in the U.S. economy, coupled with continued liquidity measures by the Federal Reserve, investors were looking at the possibility of a substantially higher-than-expected inflation reading on Wednesday.

“Consumer price data for April will be reasonably high tomorrow as expected as the effects of the pandemic will now be fully reflected,” Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank, said.

“Higher commodity prices might begin to affect the producer and consumer prices and the dollar might find some short-term support tomorrow, if the consumer prices surprise notably on the upside.”

While the U.S. labor market has a long road to recovery, investors fear a spike in inflation could push the Fed into bringing forward policy tapering.