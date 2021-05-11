France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.86% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.86%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 1.86%, while the index lost 1.77%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which fell 0.04% or 0.02 points to trade at 55.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA:) fell 0.11% or 0.06 points to end at 55.98 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was down 0.54% or 1.00 points to 184.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Renault SA (PA:), which fell 6.44% or 2.27 points to trade at 33.07 at the close. Engie SA (PA:) declined 3.68% or 0.47 points to end at 12.18 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) was down 3.22% or 0.97 points to 29.18.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were SES (PA:) which rose 1.70% to 6.45, Eramet SA (PA:) which was up 1.62% to settle at 68.85 and Iliad (PA:) which gained 1.46% to close at 149.45.

The worst performers were Renault SA (PA:) which was down 6.44% to 33.07 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 4.96% to settle at 6.67 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 4.83% to 30.720 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 482 to 126 and 64 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eramet SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.62% or 1.10 to 68.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.20% or 3.75 to $1833.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.08% or 0.05 to hit $64.97 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.03% or 0.02 to trade at $68.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.33% to 1.2169, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.8601.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 90.043.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR