France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.86% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.86%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 1.86%, while the index lost 1.77%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which fell 0.04% or 0.02 points to trade at 55.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA:) fell 0.11% or 0.06 points to end at 55.98 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was down 0.54% or 1.00 points to 184.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Renault SA (PA:), which fell 6.44% or 2.27 points to trade at 33.07 at the close. Engie SA (PA:) declined 3.68% or 0.47 points to end at 12.18 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) was down 3.22% or 0.97 points to 29.18.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were SES (PA:) which rose 1.70% to 6.45, Eramet SA (PA:) which was up 1.62% to settle at 68.85 and Iliad (PA:) which gained 1.46% to close at 149.45.

The worst performers were Renault SA (PA:) which was down 6.44% to 33.07 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 4.96% to settle at 6.67 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 4.83% to 30.720 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 482 to 126 and 64 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eramet SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.62% or 1.10 to 68.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.20% or 3.75 to $1833.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.08% or 0.05 to hit $64.97 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.03% or 0.02 to trade at $68.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.33% to 1.2169, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.8601.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 90.043.