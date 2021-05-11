Former Italian PM Berlusconi admitted to hospital

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks to the media as he leaves Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, in Mila
MILAN (Reuters) -Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital overnight, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Berlusconi, 84, was last discharged from the same hospital on April 30 after undergoing 24 days of tests.
The four-times prime minister had been hospitalised in early April for follow-up tests after contracting the new coronavirus last September.
He had previously been hospitalised for routine check-ups in March.
Berlusconi, who underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer, had also been admitted to hospital in January due to a heart problem.
Berlusconi was due to attend a court hearing on Thursday in a judicial case in which he is involved. That same hearing, where a verdict is expected, has been postponed several times already due to the media magnate being in hospital.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.