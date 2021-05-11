Home Business Former Italian PM Berlusconi admitted to hospital

MILAN (Reuters) -Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital overnight, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Berlusconi, 84, was last discharged from the same hospital on April 30 after undergoing 24 days of tests.

The four-times prime minister had been hospitalised in early April for follow-up tests after contracting the new coronavirus last September.

He had previously been hospitalised for routine check-ups in March.

Berlusconi, who underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer, had also been admitted to hospital in January due to a heart problem.

Berlusconi was due to attend a court hearing on Thursday in a judicial case in which he is involved. That same hearing, where a verdict is expected, has been postponed several times already due to the media magnate being in hospital.

