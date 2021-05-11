FLYHT Names Nina Jonsson as Chairman of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) is pleased to announce that Ms. Nina Jonsson, a 30-year global airline industry veteran, has agreed to serve as Chairman of the Board of FLYHT. Ms. Jonsson brought the airline customer’s perspective to the forefront when she joined FLYHT’s board of directors in 2019, and in her new role, will continue to help guide the Company as the industry recovers from the pandemic and refocuses on the future.

Ms. Jonsson has held leadership roles at major operators in the U.S. and Europe, including most recently at Air France-KLM, United Airlines, US Airways and global industrial aviation services provider Bristow Group. She is currently active as a consultant to the global airline industry’s C-suite as Senior Advisor with Plane View Partners, and serves on the board of directors at Icelandair and the advisory boards of Waltzing Matilda Aviation and Genesis Park Acquisition Corporation.

“I am very proud of the superbly capable, innovative, nimble and customer-focused team at FLYHT,” said Nina, “As a pioneer and independent provider in the live-streaming aircraft data space for the past two decades, FLYHT is uniquely positioned to help airline customers achieve cost-savings, greater operational efficiencies, and enhanced safety with its Actionable Intelligence solutions. As Chairman, I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Bill and the entire FLYHT team to promote the Company’s services across the airline industry and to help it grow into the major player it deserves to be.”

Barry Eccleston, outgoing Chairman of FLYHT, stated, “I have known Nina for years and recruited her to the board because of her knowledge and passion for the industry she has been part of for three decades. As I stated at FLYHT’s recent AGM, I am confident that the Company is being left in good hands to capitalize on the recovery of the industry we all love.”

Bill Tempany, Interim CEO of FLYHT, stated, “Getting to know Nina over the last two years, I am confident that her leadership style, industry knowledge and contacts, and passion for the business, will help drive FLYHT in ways we have never experienced before. I am looking forward to working with Nina to take our Company to new heights and provide a rewarding place for our employees and shareholders. We have a new vigor in the business, and under Nina’s stewardship, will take advantage of turning our strong products into industry transforming solutions.”

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.