Fed rhetoric restrains dollar as traders eye inflation

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar hovered near
its lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as traders hung on to
bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy
policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in
annual U.S. inflation.
Analysts forecast figures due at 1230 GMT to show a 3.6%
lift in year-on-year prices, boosted by last April’s low base.
The month-on-month forecast is for a modest 0.2% rise.
Higher numbers might add pressure on the Fed to bring
forward rate rises, a worry which has contributed to a selloff
in rate-sensitive tech shares this week. But currency markets
have been soothed by repeated promises of patience from Fed
speakers and the dollar has been pressured by gains in commodity
currencies.
The greenback touched its weakest in two months against the
euro overnight, following a strong European growth
survey, and it traded just above that level at $1.2140 early in
Asia. The yen fell marginally to 108.79 per dollar.
Sentiment helped the dollar index a fraction higher
to 90.278 as selling pressure persisted in stock markets, but
that still leaves it just above key support around 89.677 and
89.206.
Commodity currencies cooled their heels near milestone
peaks, with the Aussie and kiwi slipping about 0.2% in morning
trade to sit just below recent ten-week tops, while the Canadian
dollar held just shy of Tuesday’s almost four-year high.
Sterling hung on to recent gains to trade at $1.4118.
“As long as the equity market doesn’t experience a more
drastic correction, the dollar is unlikely to get a safe-haven
bid,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at
National Australia Bank in Sydney.
“We know now that the Fed is very much firmly committed to
easy policy,” he said, a view reinforced by recent comments from
Fed members that have made Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan’s
mention of tapering support last month look like an outlier.
“Everybody else has come out firmly saying it’s not the
time…and that’s a dollar negative story.”
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Tuesday he expects inflation could stay as high as 2.5% next
year, while Fed Governor Lael Brainard said weak labor data
last week shows the recovery has a long way to run.
“Remaining patient through the transitory surge associated
with reopening will help ensure that the underlying economic
momentum that will be needed to reach our goals as some current
tailwinds shift to headwinds is not curtailed by a premature
tightening of financial conditions,” she said.
Nominal U.S. yields crept higher with the focus on
inflation, but real yields remain negative and under pressure.
The U.S. currency is also being weighed down by the
improving global growth outlook, which tends to draw investors’
cash to emerging markets, and by big and growing U.S. trade and
current account deficits which also send dollars abroad.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 129 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2148 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2150 +1.2134
Dollar/Yen 108.8250 108.6350 +0.12% +5.30% +108.8400 +108.6300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9047 0.9035 +0.09% +2.22% +0.9047 +0.9037
Sterling/Dollar 1.4116 1.4140 -0.16% +3.34% +1.4146 +1.4117
Dollar/Canadian 1.2107 1.2102 +0.04% -4.92% +1.2111 +1.2091
Aussie/Dollar 0.7822 0.7840 -0.22% +1.70% +0.7843 +0.7819
NZ 0.7249 0.7269 -0.25% +0.96% +0.7274 +0.7250
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
