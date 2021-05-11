Fed rhetoric restrains dollar as traders eye inflation

Article content

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar hovered near

its lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as traders hung on to

bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy

policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in

annual U.S. inflation.

Analysts forecast figures due at 1230 GMT to show a 3.6%

lift in year-on-year prices, boosted by last April’s low base.

The month-on-month forecast is for a modest 0.2% rise.

Higher numbers might add pressure on the Fed to bring

forward rate rises, a worry which has contributed to a selloff

in rate-sensitive tech shares this week. But currency markets

have been soothed by repeated promises of patience from Fed

speakers and the dollar has been pressured by gains in commodity

currencies.

The greenback touched its weakest in two months against the

euro overnight, following a strong European growth

survey, and it traded just above that level at $1.2140 early in

Asia. The yen fell marginally to 108.79 per dollar.

Sentiment helped the dollar index a fraction higher

to 90.278 as selling pressure persisted in stock markets, but

that still leaves it just above key support around 89.677 and

89.206.

Commodity currencies cooled their heels near milestone