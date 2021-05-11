Fed rhetoric restrains dollar as traders eye inflation

Matilda Colman
May 11, 2021

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar hovered near

its lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as traders hung on to

bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy

policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in

annual U.S. inflation.

Analysts forecast figures due at 1230 GMT to show a 3.6%

lift in year-on-year prices, boosted by last April’s low base.

The month-on-month forecast is for a modest 0.2% rise.

Higher numbers might add pressure on the Fed to bring

forward rate rises, a worry which has contributed to a selloff

in rate-sensitive tech shares this week. But currency markets

have been soothed by repeated promises of patience from Fed

speakers and the dollar has been pressured by gains in commodity

currencies.

The greenback touched its weakest in two months against the

euro overnight, following a strong European growth

survey, and it traded just above that level at $1.2140 early in

Asia. The yen fell marginally to 108.79 per dollar.

Sentiment helped the dollar index a fraction higher

to 90.278 as selling pressure persisted in stock markets, but

that still leaves it just above key support around 89.677 and

89.206.

Commodity currencies cooled their heels near milestone

peaks, with the Aussie and kiwi slipping about 0.2% in morning

trade to sit just below recent ten-week tops, while the Canadian

dollar held just shy of Tuesday’s almost four-year high.

Sterling hung on to recent gains to trade at $1.4118.

“As long as the equity market doesn’t experience a more

drastic correction, the dollar is unlikely to get a safe-haven

bid,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at

National Australia Bank in Sydney.

“We know now that the Fed is very much firmly committed to

easy policy,” he said, a view reinforced by recent comments from

Fed members that have made Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan’s

mention of tapering support last month look like an outlier.

“Everybody else has come out firmly saying it’s not the

time…and that’s a dollar negative story.”

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on

Tuesday he expects inflation could stay as high as 2.5% next

year, while Fed Governor Lael Brainard said weak labor data

last week shows the recovery has a long way to run.

“Remaining patient through the transitory surge associated

with reopening will help ensure that the underlying economic

momentum that will be needed to reach our goals as some current

tailwinds shift to headwinds is not curtailed by a premature

tightening of financial conditions,” she said.

Nominal U.S. yields crept higher with the focus on

inflation, but real yields remain negative and under pressure.

The U.S. currency is also being weighed down by the

improving global growth outlook, which tends to draw investors’

cash to emerging markets, and by big and growing U.S. trade and

current account deficits which also send dollars abroad.

