FCC studying impact on chips shortage on U.S. communications sector

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday said it was seeking comments on the impact the continuing global shortage of semiconductors is having on the U.S. communications sector.

The supply shortage has especially hit the U.S. auto industry hard, the FCC noted, as automakers have sharply cut production because of a lack of chips. Ford Motor Co has warned the shortage could halve second-quarter production.

An industry group warned in April that broadband providers were facing chip delays, resulting in delays delivering some cable TV boxes and seeing delayed “network switches, routers, and servers.”

The group said semiconductors shortages “will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in impact to the broadband and cable television industry this year.”

The FCC asks “what steps can be taken to prevent similar challenges in the future, particularly those challenges related to unanticipated, catastrophic, global events?” and to what extent shortages are driving “changes to the communications industry more broadly.”

“We are pursuing a proactive strategy to help build a more secure, resilient, and next-generation communications supply chain,” said Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement.