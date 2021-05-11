For immediate release

Successful high-grade exploration drilling extends the newly developed Mogno

and Ipe

lodes at depth and potentially along strike.

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on exploration drilling results from the Palito Mine where the combination of surface and underground exploration drilling has confirmed depth and plunge continuity of the high grades in the Mogno and Ipe lodes.

Highlights

Drilling on the Mogno and Ipe veins at the Palito Mine has confirmed depth extensions by over 100 metres below the lowest mined level. Furthermore, step out drilling indicates additional payable ore shoots up to 600 metres along strike in both directions.

Significant down plunge intersections on the Mogno lode from underground exploration drilling include:

PUD0578 – 0. 75 m @ 3 9. 96

g/t Au

PUD0635 – 0. 50 m @ 12. 52

g/t Au

PUD0679 – 1.00 m @ 51.76 g /t Au

PUD0681 – 0. 8 5 m @ 35.31 g /t Au

PUD0684 – 1.25m @ 17.29 g/t Au

Down plunge intersections on the Ipe lode from underground drilling include:

PUD0684 – 2.05 m @ 13.54 g /t Au

PDD0566 – 0.89m @ 36.62 g/t Au

Surface drilling has highlighted a number of potential new ore shoots along strike on both lodes. On the Ipe vein, PDD0565 intersected 0.95m @ 3.49g/t Au 600 metres to the NW of the mine current development, and PDD0573 intersected 1.25m @ 3.64g/t Au 400 metres to the SE of the current mine development, opening up the possibility of a very significant resource increase.

On the Mogno Vein previous drilling undertaken in 2018 also indicated this vein to be gold bearing 600 metres to the SE of the current mining area with PDD0533 having intersected 0.5m @ 1.38g/t Au whilst PDD0534 intersected 0.5m @ 2.06g/t Au.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“The Ipe and Mogno lodes are increasing their contribution of the Palito Mine ore feed due to their relative shallow depth and high grades. Both these veins are being mined less than 200

metres from surface so are easily accessed and with the main ramp already deepened to over 350 metres from surface, both Ipe and Mogno do not require much capital development.

“Both shoots are extremely rich in both gold and copper

with grades

similar to the G3 vein which was a major contributing vein to Palito production in previous years. The confirmation that these veins are continuing at depth is excellent news and bodes well for the future of the operation. Furthermore, the drill results indicate significant potential to extend resources laterally along strike. We will continue drill testing these strike extensions over the coming months, and if we see a replication of

the ore shoots currently being mined, this will confirm the

potential for these two vein structures to continue make a major long-term contribution

to gold production.

“With drilling still ongoing at the Sao Chico and Sao Domingos prospects and a fourth rig arriving in June, we look forward to

providing further exploration results to the market over the coming months.”

Results

Hole Target East West RL Depth (m) Dip/Azm From To Apparent Width (m) Gold Grade (UTM- WGS84) (UTM- WGS84) (°/°UTM) (m) (m) (Au g/t) PALITO UNDERGROUND DD DRILLING PUD0578 Mogno 633828 9301490 60.654 221.6 -17/047 209.50 210.25 0.75 39.96 PUD0635 Mogno 633909 9301390 16.649 388.64 -12/086 284.55 285.05 0.50 12.52 Ipe 633909 9301390 16.649 388.64 -12/086 327.10 328.40 1.30 4.30 PUD0674 Mogno 633850 9301530 13.715 242 -16/050 185.20 186.00 0.80 1.10 Ipe 633850 9301530 13.715 242 -16/050 NSR PUD0676 Mogno 633850 9301530 13.715 279.7 -30/049 212.85 213.55 0.70 4.48 Ipe 633850 9301530 13.715 279.7 -30/049 253.25 255.05 1.80 1.73 PUD0679 Mogno 634072 9301608 -11.3 80.5 -56/264 68.30 69.30 1.00 51.76 PUD0681 Mogno 634072 9301608 -11.3 67 -55/218 35.10 35.95 0.85 35.31 PUD0682 Mogno 634012 9301489 13.715 231.86 -36/023 133.80 134.40 0.60 7.35 Ipe 634012 9301489 13.715 231.86 -36/023 190.30 191.00 0.70 1.45 PUD0684 Mogno 634012 9301489 13.715 241.73 -38/070 132.85 134.10 1.25 17.29 Ipe 634012 9301489 13.715 241.73 -38/070 199.50 201.55 2.05 13.54 PALITO SURFACE DD DRILLING PDD0564 Mogno 633769 9301704 269.99 211.4 -52/070 128.40 129.00 0.60 1.41 Ipe 633769 9301704 269.99 211.4 -52/070 NSR PDD0565 Mogno 633649 9302075 304.17 251.57 -60/216 NSR Ipe 633649 9302075 304.17 251.57 -60/216 170.80 171.75 0.95 3.49 PDD0566 Mogno 634300 9301219 264.24 330.77 -60/051 214.45 215.00 0.55 2.48 Ipe 634300 9301219 264.24 330.77 -60/051 281.08 281.97 0.89 36.62 PDD0567 Mogno 634511 9301279 228.47 301.1 -50/235 NSR Ipe 634511 9301279 228.47 301.1 -50/235 NSR PDD0572 Mogno 634346 9301140 245.66 317.95 48.2/58.86 NSR PDD0573 Mogno 634404 9301026 216 412.03 45.7/56.96 NSR Ipe 371.40 372.65 1.25 3.64 PDD0576 Mogno 634385 9301061 229.58 382.28 -60/57 Pending PDD0577 Mogno 633913 9301801 231 258.26 -70/24 Pending PDD0578 Mogno 633808 9301875 245 151.9 -45/240 Pending PDD0579 Mogno 633669 9301816 306 ongoing -45/038 Ongoing Reported intercepts calculated based on a minimum weighted average grade of 0.5g/t Au using a 0.5g/t Au weighted average lower cut and a maximum internal waste interval of 1.2m based on ALS and Serabi´s on-site lab reported analyses. Assay results reported within this release for surface drilling have been provide by ALS laboratories in Brazil whilst assay results for underground drilling are those provided by the Company’s own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not yet been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company’s activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company’s management are satisfied that the Company’s own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory. NSR – No significant result

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

“Ag” means silver. “Au” means gold. “assay” in economic geology, means to analyse the proportions of metal in a rock or overburden sample; to test an ore or mineral for composition, purity, weight or other properties of commercial interest. “CIM” means the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. “chalcopyrite” is a sulphide of copper and iron. “Cu” means copper. “cut-off grade” the lowest grade of mineralised material that qualifies as ore in a given deposit; rock of the lowest assay included in an ore estimate. “dacite porphyry intrusive” a silica-rich igneous rock with larger phenocrysts (crystals) within a fine-grained matrix “deposit” is a mineralised body which has been physically delineated by sufficient drilling, trenching, and/or underground work, and found to contain a sufficient average grade of metal or metals to warrant further exploration and/or development expenditures; such a deposit does not qualify as a commercially mineable ore body or as containing ore reserves, until final legal, technical, and economic factors have been resolved. “electromagnetics” is a geophysical technique tool measuring the magnetic field generated by subjecting the sub-surface to electrical currents. “garimpo” is a local artisanal mining operation “garimpeiro” is a local artisanal miner. “geochemical” refers to geological information using measurements derived from chemical analysis. “geophysical” refers to geological information using measurements derived from the use of magnetic and electrical readings. “geophysical techniques” include the exploration of an area by exploiting differences in physical properties of different rock types. Geophysical methods include seismic, magnetic, gravity, induced polarisation and other techniques; geophysical surveys can be undertaken from the ground or from the air. “gossan” is an iron-bearing weathered product that overlies a sulphide deposit. “grade” is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb). “g/t” means grams per tonne. “granodiorite” is an igneous intrusive rock similar to granite. “hectare” or a “ha” is a unit of measurement equal to 10,000 square metres. “igneous” is a rock that has solidified from molten material or magma. “IP” refers to induced polarisation, a geophysical technique whereby an electric current is induced into the sub-surface and the conductivity of the sub-surface is recorded. “intrusive” is a body of rock that invades older rocks. “Indicated Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed. “Inferred Mineral Resource” is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. “Inferred Mineral Resource” ‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. “mineralisation” the concentration of metals and their chemical compounds within a body of rock. “mineralised” refers to rock which contains minerals e.g. iron, copper, gold. “Mineral Resource” is a concentration or occurrence of diamonds, natural solid inorganic material, or natural solid fossilized organic material including base and precious metals, coal, and industrial minerals in or on the Earth’s crust in such form and quantity and of such a grade or quality that it has reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge. “Mineral Reserve” is the economically mineable part of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. A Mineral Reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mine “Mo-Bi-As-Te-W-Sn” Molybdenum-Bismuth-Arsenic-Tellurium-Tungsten-Tin “monzogranite” a biotite rich granite, often part of the later-stage emplacement of a larger granite body. “mt” means million tonnes. “ore” means a metal or mineral or a combination of these of sufficient value as to quality and quantity to enable it to be mined at a profit. “oxides” are near surface bed-rock which has been weathered and oxidised by long term exposure to the effects of water and air. “ppm” means parts per million. “Probable Mineral Reserve” is the economically mineable part of an Indicated and, in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic, and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. “Proven Mineral Reserve” is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors “saprolite” is a weathered or decomposed clay-rich rock. “sulphide” refers to minerals consisting of a chemical combination of sulphur with a metal. “vein” is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock. “VTEM” refers to versa time domain electromagnetic, a particular variant of time-domain electromagnetic geophysical survey to prospect for conductive bodies below surface.

Assay Results

Assay results reported within this release for surface drilling have been provide by ALS laboratories in Brazil whilst assay results for underground drilling are those provided by the Company’s own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not yet been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company’s activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company’s management are satisfied that the Company’s own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years’ experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations, or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

