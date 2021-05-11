Experian Announces New Commitment to a Flexible Working Culture

Article content

Employees offered more choice about setting their own working environment. Investments in technology and collaboration will empower people to work anywhere.

LONDON — Experian, the global information services company, has today announced a new global approach to work. The aim is to take the learnings from the experience of Covid-19 lockdown and create a working environment which suits everyone’s situation.

Experian is committing to promote more individual choice by creating a new hybrid model, where employees will be encouraged to ‘work your way’. Through the lockdown, Experian moved its global operations to remote working with very limited disruption.

Most employees will be offered increased flexibility, with the majority moving to a hybrid model, some working fully remotely, and some in the office.

Experian – which operates in 45 countries around the world – believes this will continue to boost productivity and improve the work / life balance options for its 17,800 global employee base.

What the Covid-19 crisis has reminded us, beyond everything else, is that we are all individuals living very different lives. That’s prompted Experian to go down the route of offering a flexible working culture, giving employees the choice to work remotely, in the office, or a mix of both if they prefer.