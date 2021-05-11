Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com – was trading at $4,220.80 by 22:34 (02:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 8.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $490.91B, or 19.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $4,151.39 to $4,238.94 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.44%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $51.25B or 21.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,363.5627 to $4,238.9434 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 0.43% from its all-time high of $4,238.94 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,096.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.83% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $673.43 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,070.90B or 42.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $103.62B or 4.09% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR