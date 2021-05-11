Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4,220.80 by 22:34 (02:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 8.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $490.91B, or 19.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $4,151.39 to $4,238.94 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.44%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $51.25B or 21.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,363.5627 to $4,238.9434 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 0.43% from its all-time high of $4,238.94 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,096.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.83% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $673.43 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,070.90B or 42.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $103.62B or 4.09% of the total cryptocurrency market value.