Ether balances on centralized exchanges fall to lowest level since June 2019 By Cointelegraph

Ether balances on centralized exchanges fall to lowest level since June 2019
According to analysis from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, the sum of on exchanges has fallen to its lowest level for almost two years.
Glassnode estimates that just 13.3 million Ether is currently held on centralized exchanges, the lowest it has been since June 2019. As such, centralized platforms hold roughly $52.4 billion worth of ETH or 11.5% of Ethereum’s entire supply.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.