ETH, XLM, and ICP Tokens Skyrocket in Price By CoinQuora

Stellar (XLM) and (ETH) record significant gains.

Dfinity has listed its ICP tokens on Coinbase Pro.

The alt season rush is here once again and the crypto traders are over the moon with excitement. Stellar is experiencing some significant gains of 10.8% over the past 24 hours. In line with this, ETH has also seen some gains of over 4.5% in the past 24 hours also recording an all-time high (ATH) of $4,221.

Furthermore, Dfinity has listed its ICP tokens on Coinbase Pro. As a result, Dfinity which markets itself as an ‘internet computer’ has found itself ranked as one of the largest cryptocurrencies.

Notably, Stellar is a project created in 2014 by longtime crypto entrepreneur Jed McCaleb. In October, Stellar added support for the stablecoin USDC, part of an effort to get into dollar-backed remittances. Outstandingly, XLM is worth $0.64 at the time of writing.

I think the fact Stellar added stablecoin on- [and] off-ramps helped a lot to boost the price.

said investment manager, Constantin Kogan.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently changing hands at $3.987 at the time of writing. In detail, Ether hit a new all-time high price on Monday at $4,221 at around 08:45 UTC (12:45 p.m. ET).

Additionally, on Monday, ether’s dominance, or its share of the total crypto market capitalization, crossed 20%. This is the first time in three years.

