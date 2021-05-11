EOS Soars 31% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Soars 31% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $13.6684 by 12:06 (16:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 30.90% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $12.2682B, or 0.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.7934 to $13.6684 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 100.53%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.6498B or 5.24% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.4242 to $13.7724 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 40.52% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,145.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.71% on the day.

was trading at $4,053.90 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.45%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,049.5999B or 42.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $465.4015B or 18.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.