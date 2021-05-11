EOS Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $11.9062 by 10:53 (14:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 20.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $10.8848B, or 0.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.7934 to $12.0587 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 72.35%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.3303B or 4.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.4242 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 48.19% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,810.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.27% on the day.

was trading at $3,988.53 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,042.6421B or 42.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $459.9176B or 18.92% of the total cryptocurrency market value.