EOS Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $11.3070 by 09:09 (13:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $9.7913B, or 0.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.7934 to $11.3483 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 48.65%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.1696B or 2.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.4242 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 50.80% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,576.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.64% on the day.

was trading at $3,977.12 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.55%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,034.7355B or 42.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $459.0293B or 19.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.