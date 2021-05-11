EOS and YFI lead altcoins higher as Bitcoin and Ether bounce from swing lows By Cointelegraph

EOS and YFI lead altcoins higher as Bitcoin and Ether bounce from swing lows
The markets were mixed on May 11 as (BTC) recovered from Monday’s drop to $53,000 by bouncing to $56,862 but the digital asset is still finding resistance at the $57,000 level.
Ether (ETH) also worked its way back above $4,100 but according to Cointelegraph analyst Marcel Pechman, the bullish sentiment for Ether seen in recent weeks has begun to fade as traders question whether new all-time highs will be sustainable in the short term.
