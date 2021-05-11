EOS and YFI lead altcoins higher as Bitcoin and Ether bounce from swing lows By Cointelegraph

The markets were mixed on May 11 as (BTC) recovered from Monday’s drop to $53,000 by bouncing to $56,862 but the digital asset is still finding resistance at the $57,000 level.

Ether (ETH) also worked its way back above $4,100 but according to Cointelegraph analyst Marcel Pechman, the bullish sentiment for Ether seen in recent weeks has begun to fade as traders question whether new all-time highs will be sustainable in the short term.

