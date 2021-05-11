Endeavour Silver Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released its financial results today for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi mine in Durango state, the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state.

Bradford Cooke, CEO, commented, “We are off to a good start in 2021, with the mining operations meeting our production plans notwithstanding the severe weather events that caused a slow down of production during the 1st quarter. As a result, our operating costs were a bit higher than plan but we expect costs to be lower going forward.”

“Revenue, cash flow and earnings were all sharply higher in Q1, 2021 compared to Q1, 2020. The sale of El Cubo helped boost our earnings, offset by our decisions to hold back some metal inventory from sale near the end of the 1st quarter as well as elevated general and administrative expenses.”

“The Terronera feasibility study is on track for completion in the 3rd quarter and exploration is ongoing at each of our mines and projects to test highly prospective targets. We have a busy year ahead, as our attention turns to developing our next core asset at Terronera.”

2021 First Quarter Highlights

Metal Production: Produced 1,039,710 ounces (oz) silver, up 22% and 10,894 oz gold, up 31%, in line with guidance of 1.9 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq), up 26%, at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, compared to Q1, 2020.

Produced 1,039,710 ounces (oz) silver, up 22% and 10,894 oz gold, up 31%, in line with guidance of 1.9 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq), up 26%, at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, compared to Q1, 2020. Gross Sales: Total $35.1 million, up 58%, from the sale of 623,379 oz of silver and 10,663 oz gold at average realized prices of $27.17 per oz silver and $1,703 per oz gold. Held 523,235 oz silver and 1,123 oz gold of bullion inventory and 6,582 oz silver and 566 oz gold in concentrate inventory. Management withheld metal from sale during the price correction over last two weeks of March.

Total $35.1 million, up 58%, from the sale of 623,379 oz of silver and 10,663 oz gold at average realized prices of $27.17 per oz silver and $1,703 per oz gold. Held 523,235 oz silver and 1,123 oz gold of bullion inventory and 6,582 oz silver and 566 oz gold in concentrate inventory. Management withheld metal from sale during the price correction over last two weeks of March. Operating Costs: Cash cost ( 1) $7.86 per oz payable silver, flat year-on-year and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) (1) $19.94 per oz payable silver, up 8% year-on-year, both net of gold credits.

Cash cost $7.86 per oz payable silver, flat year-on-year and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) $19.94 per oz payable silver, up 8% year-on-year, both net of gold credits. Cash Flow: $5.2 million in cash flow from operations before working capital changes, up 205% compared to Q1, 2020 as the Company accumulated finished goods, invested in exploration activities and advanced the Terronera Feasibility Study.

$5.2 million in cash flow from operations before working capital changes, up 205% compared to Q1, 2020 as the Company accumulated finished goods, invested in exploration activities and advanced the Terronera Feasibility Study. Net Earnings: Earnings of $12.2 million or $0.08 per share, up sharply compared to a loss of $15.9 million in Q1, 2020 due to the reversal of the historical impairment of the El Cubo asset sold in April, offset by increased exploration activities, evaluation activities, and higher tax expense. Excluding the impairment reversal, the adjusted earnings resulted in a loss of $4.5 million. At quarter end, the finished golds inventory was carried at a cost of $8.0 million compared to the fair market value of $15.9 million.

Earnings of $12.2 million or $0.08 per share, up sharply compared to a loss of $15.9 million in Q1, 2020 due to the reversal of the historical impairment of the El Cubo asset sold in April, offset by increased exploration activities, evaluation activities, and higher tax expense. Excluding the impairment reversal, the adjusted earnings resulted in a loss of $4.5 million. At quarter end, the finished golds inventory was carried at a cost of $8.0 million compared to the fair market value of $15.9 million. Agreement to Sell the El Cubo Assets: Advanced the sale of the El Cubo assets in Guanajuato, Mexico to Vangold Mining Corp for $15 million in cash and share payments with up to $3 million in contingent payments, with the transaction closing April 9, 2021.

Advanced the sale of the El Cubo assets in Guanajuato, Mexico to Vangold Mining Corp for $15 million in cash and share payments with up to $3 million in contingent payments, with the transaction closing April 9, 2021. Balance Sheet: Cash position $86.0 million, up 473% and working capital $113.1 million, up 316% compared to Q1, 2020. Raised $30.1 million in equity financing through an ATM facility. Only term liabilities are equipment loans of $8.7 million, entered into in previous years to upgrade the mobile fleet.

(1) Mine operating cash flow, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.

Financial Overview

In Q1, 2021, net revenue increased 58% to $34.5 million as a result of higher metal prices and increased production. As a result, mine operating cash flows, operating cash flows and EBITDA all increased significantly compared to Q1, 2020. The Company recognized earnings of $12.2 million compared to a loss of $15.9 million in Q1, 2020. An impairment reversal of $16.8 million was recognized as a result of the classifying the El Cubo mine and related assets and liabilities, as held for sale in relation to the April 9th sale.

Cost of sales for Q1, 2021 was $28.8 million, an increase of 16% over the cost of sales of $24.8 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in cost of sales was primarily related to significantly higher royalty costs and labour costs partially offset by improved productivity at the Guanacevi and Bolanitos operations. Royalties increased 187% to $2.5 million due to higher realized prices and the increased mining of the high grade Porvenir Cuatro extensions at the Guanacevi operation which is subject to the significantly higher royalty rates.

The Company increased its finished goods silver and gold inventory to 529,817 oz and 1,689 oz, respectively at March 31, 2021 compared to 116,484 oz silver and 1,459 oz gold at December 31, 2020. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $8.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $15.9 million, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Financial Results (Consolidated Statement of Operations Appended Below)

For the period ended March 31, 2021, the Company generated net revenue of $34.5 million an increase of 58% compared to $21.9 million. Gross sales of $35.1 million in Q1, 2021 represented a 57% increase over the $22.8 million for the same period in 2020. There was a 6% decrease in silver ounces sold and a 77% increase in the realized silver price resulting in a 66% increase to silver sales. There was a 43% increase in gold ounces sold with a 4% increase in realized gold prices resulting in a 49% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 623,379 oz silver and 10,663 oz gold, for realized prices of $27.17 and $1,703 per oz respectively, compared to sales of 665,500 oz silver and 7,454 oz gold, for realized prices of $15.33 and $1,633 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, silver and gold spot prices averaged $26.26 and $1,794, respectively.

After cost of sales of $28.8 million (Q1, 2020 – $24.8 million), mine operating earnings amounted to a $5.7 million (Q1, 2020 – loss of $2.9 million) from mining and milling operations in Mexico.

Excluding depreciation and depletion of $7.5 million (Q1, 2020 – $6.0 million), stock-based compensation of $0.1 million (Q1, 2020- $0.1 million) mine operating cash flow before taxes was $13.3 million in Q1, 2021 (Q1, 2020 – $4.3 million). Operating earnings were $14.3 million (Q1, 2020 – loss of $8.6 million) after exploration and evaluation expenditures of $4.1 million (Q1, 2020 – $2.4 million), general and administrative expense of $3.5 million (Q1, 2020 – $2.0 million) and El Cubo care and maintenance costs of $0.5 million (Q1, 2020 – $1.3 million). An impairment reversal of $16.8 million was recognized as a result of the classifying the El Cubo mine and related assets and liabilities as held for sale in relation to the April 9th sale.

Net earnings amounted to $12.2 million ($0.08 per share) compared to a net loss of $15.9 million (loss of $0.11 per share) in Q1, 2020.

Current income tax expense increased to $0.7 million (Q1, 2020 – $0.3 million) related to an increase in special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $3.1 million was recognized due to the estimated use of loss carry forwards to reduce taxable income at Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q1, 2020 – $1.9 million).

Direct operating costs per tonne in Q1, 2021 increased 16%, to $112.36 compared with Q1, 2020 due to higher operating costs at Guanacevi and Bolanitos, offset by lower costs at El Compas. Guanacevi and Bolanitos have seen increased labour costs and increased third party ore purchased at Guanacevi compared to prior year. Including royalties and special mining duty, direct costs per tonne increased 24% to $126.23. Royalties increase 187% to $2.5 million as increased production from the El Curso concession at Guanacevi and higher prices substantially increased the royalty expense. The higher prices and higher grades increased special mining duty expense to $0.4 million for Q1, 2021.

Consolidated cash costs per ounce, net of by-product credits (a non-IFRS measure and a standard of the Silver Institute) was flat at $7.86 as the higher grades and higher prices offset the higher direct costs per tonne. All-in sustaining costs (also a non-IFRS measure) increased 8% to $19.84 per ounce in Q1, 2021 as a result of higher corporate general and administrative costs and increased capital expenditures at Guanacevi to accelerate mine development within the El Curso ore body. In Q1, 2020 corporate general and administrative included a $1.1 million mark to market recovery of deferred share units expense whereas the mark to market recovery was $0.2 million in Q1, 2021.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are reported in US$.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2021 Highlights Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 % Change Production Silver ounces produced 1,048,100 857,659 22% Gold ounces produced 11,109 8,476 31% Payable silver ounces produced 1,036,710 849,791 22% Payable gold ounces produced 10,894 8,320 31% Silver equivalent ounces produced 1,936,820 1,535,739 26% Cash costs per silver ounce 7.86 7.85 0% Total production costs per ounce 15.41 16.35 (6%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce 19.94 18.38 8% Processed tonnes 209,453 199,327 5% Direct operating costs per tonne 112.36 96.90 16% Direct costs per tonne 126.23 101.63 24% Silver co-product cash costs 15.16 11.51 32% Gold co-product cash costs 950 1,226 (22%) Financial Revenue ($ millions) 34.5 21.9 58% Silver ounces sold 623,379 665,500 (6%) Gold ounces sold 10,663 7,454 43% Realized silver price per ounce 27.17 15.33 77% Realized gold price per ounce 1,703 1,633 4% Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 12.2 (15.9) 177% Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (4.7) (15.9) 70% Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions) 5.7 (2.9) 296% Mine operating cash flow ($ millions) 13.3 4.3 211% Operating cash flow before working capital changes 5.2 (5.0) 205% Earnings before ITDA ($ millions) 24.0 (6.7) 457% Working capital ($ millions) 113.1 27.2 316% Shareholders Earnings (loss) per share – basic 0.08 (0.11) 173% Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic (0.03) (0.11) 74% Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share 0.03 (0.04) 194% Weighted average shares outstanding 159,670,842 141,810,208 13%

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (expressed in thousands in U.S. dollars) Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 12,249 $ (15,926 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 1,165 745 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,624 6,268 Impairment reversal of non-current assets (16,791 ) – Deferred income tax expense 3,127 1,864 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 90 654 Finance costs 291 311 Write down of inventory to net realizable value – 1,042 Loss on asset disposal 34 78 Loss (gain) on other investments (2,546 ) (7 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital (9,166 ) 2,622 Cash from (used in) operating activities (3,923 ) (2,349 ) Investing activities Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 556 27 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditures (7,270 ) (5,512 ) Purchase of marketable securities (832 ) – Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 4,383 – Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits (20 ) – Cash from (used in) investing activities (3,183 ) (5,485 ) Financing activities Repayment of loans payable (969 ) (772 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (42 ) (43 ) Interest paid (193 ) (218 ) Public equity offerings 30,100 1,485 Exercise of options 3,798 12 Share issuance costs (602 ) (74 ) Cash from (used in) financing activities 32,092 390 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (80 ) (934 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,986 (7,444 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 61,083 23,368 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 85,989 $ 14,990

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (expressed in thousands in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 34,466 $ 21,927 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 18,728 16,800 Royalties 2,460 857 Share-based payments 118 91 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,496 6,023 Write down of inventory to net realizable value – 1,042 28,802 24,813 Mine operating earnings (loss) 5,664 (2,886 ) Expenses: Exploration and evaluation 4,130 2,382 General and administrative 3,523 2,005 Care and maintenance costs 521 1,345 Impairment reversal of non-current assets (16,791 ) – (8,617 ) 5,732 Operating earnings (loss) 14,281 (8,618 ) Finance costs 291 310 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange (694 ) (4,917 ) Investment and other 2,751 49 2,057 (4,868 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 16,047 (13,796 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current income tax expense 671 266 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,127 1,864 3,798 2,130 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period 12,249 (15,926 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings (loss) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings (loss) $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 159,670,842 141,810,208 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 163,742,420 141,810,208

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in thousands in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,989 $ 61,083 Other investments 3,712 4,767 Accounts and other receivable 16,959 20,144 Income tax receivable 27 52 Inventories 21,774 16,640 Assets held for sale 17,503 – Prepaid expenses 3,208 2,284 Total current assets 149,172 104,970 Deposits 611 591 Deferred financing costs – 294 Income tax recoverable 3,570 – IVA receivable 2,672 2,676 Deferred income tax asset 9,705 12,753 Intangible assets 370 492 Right-of-use leased assets 725 861 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 86,559 87,955 Total assets $ 253,384 $ 210,592 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,867 $ 27,764 Income taxes payable 2,005 3,038 Loans payable 3,433 3,578 Lease liabilities 174 173 Liabilities held for sale 4,615 – Total current liabilities 36,094 34,553 Loans payable 5,270 6,094 Lease liabilities 886 921 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 4,357 8,876 Deferred income tax liability 1,159 1,077 Total liabilities 47,766 51,521 Shareholders’ equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 164,706,112 shares (Dec 31, 2020 – 157,924,708 shares) 554,463 517,711 Contributed surplus 7,208 9,662 Retained earnings (deficit) (356,053 ) (368,302 ) Total shareholders’ equity 205,618 159,071 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 253,384 $ 210,592

