Elon Musk asks Twitter whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin for cars By Cointelegraph

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has stirred the proverbial “doges’ nest” once again with another tweet about the quintessential meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Tweeting on Tuesday, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking respondents whether they want Tesla to accept Dogecoin as a payment method.

