Electronic Arts Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Electronic Arts announced earnings per share of $0.26 on revenue of $1.49B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $1.39B.

Electronic Arts shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.97% from its 52 week high of $150.30 set on January 25. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 3.89% from the start of the year.

Electronic Arts shares gained 0.01% in after-hours trade following the report.

Electronic Arts follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Electronic Arts’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

