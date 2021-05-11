EA pins hopes on ‘FIFA 21’, ‘Apex Legends’ with upbeat revenue forecast By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) – Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:) on Tuesday forecast full-year adjusted revenue above analysts’ estimates, betting that demand for its titles, including “FIFA 21” and “Apex Legends”, would stay strong even as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The video gaming industry has been among the big pandemic winners thanks to a surge in engagement from gamers staying indoors. U.S. consumer spending on video games rose 18% in March to a record of $5.6 billion, according to data from research firm NPD.

EA estimated full-year adjusted revenue to be $7.30 billion, higher than a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $6.61 billion.

The video game publisher has been expanding its customer base and mobile gaming footprint through deals for companies including UK-based Codemasters, known for racing titles such as “F1” and “Dirt”, and the “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” game creator Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:).

Its revenue was $1.49 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31, beating expectations of $1.39 billion.

“EA delivered a strong quarter, driven by live services and Apex Legends’ extraordinary performance,” the company said in a statement.

But net income fell to $76 million, or 26 cents per share, from $418 million, $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR