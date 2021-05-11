Dogelon Mars, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin take the lead as Bitcoin consolidates By Cointelegraph

Dogelon Mars, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin take the lead as Bitcoin consolidates
Cryptocurrency traders awoke to an altcoin bonanza as a handful of meme tokens, along with some of the more established projects, staged double-digit rallies while (BTC) price slowly recovers to the $57,000 level.
The biggest event generating conversations across the crypto sector and social media is the rise of dog-themed tokens inspired by the recent mega rally from Dogecoin (DOGE). The more than 20,000% rally from DOGE has shocked value investors across the world and many Bitcoin maximalist and equities traders are scratching their heads in confusion, given that DOGE was originally created as a simple joke.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.