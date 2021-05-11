‘Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?’ Musk asks Twitter users

Article content

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked https://bit.ly/33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?,” a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.

The question, in the form of a Twitter poll, comes days after he called dogecoin a “hustle,” which sent the meme-inspired cryptocurrency’s price reeling after a 700% rally in a month.

A proponent of digital currencies, Musk made the comment as guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show this past weekend.

Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has used his candid Twitter feed to convey his opinion on cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, most times impacting their price.

In March, Musk said U.S. customers could purchase Tesla vehicles with bitcoin, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency’s use in commerce. The electric-car maker had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin earlier this year, propelling its prices to record highs.

The Tesla chief executive’s poll on dogecoin received over a million responses in three hours since he posted it, with over two-thirds of the respondents voting to ratify the new payment method.