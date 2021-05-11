Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 2.19% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 2.19%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 2.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which fell 0.53% or 2.5 points to trade at 465.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Coloplast A/S (CSE:) fell 0.89% or 8.6 points to end at 955.0 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 1.59% or 2.3 points to 142.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 7.18% or 23.3 points to trade at 301.1 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 6.56% or 53.6 points to end at 763.4 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was down 4.02% or 12.7 points to 303.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 131 to 20 and 9 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.26% or 0.17 to $65.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.19% or 0.13 to hit $68.45 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.32% or 5.85 to trade at $1831.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.32% to 6.1103, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4356.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 90.028.