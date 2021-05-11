DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results For 2021

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. Eastern time. Participants may dial into the conference call using: Toll free: (833) 670-0708 or: (236) 714-2923, followed by Conference ID# 6939526. The operator will ask for participant’s registration information. The conference call will also be accessible at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=AB66DD24-814F-49F0-866F-D98539C59509 . A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time May 12, 2021 until midnight Eastern time May 19, 2021 by calling: Toll-free: (800) 585-8367 or: (416) 621-4642, followed by Conference ID#: 6939526.

“We are generally pleased with our performance in the first quarter of 2021, which was a tough comparative to last year,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO. “COVID-19 had little impact to the market and our business up until late March 2020. Q1 2021 of course was a very different environment versus last year, with extended lockdowns and stay at home orders in effect. Despite the headwind these lockdowns created in revenue flows, we continued to deliver improved mix and operational excellence, positively impacting our gross margin and overall financial performance. Given our continued strength and partnerships with enterprise clients, we are well positioned for revenue recovery as vaccinations roll out and consumer movements return to some level of normalcy.”

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask – delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

