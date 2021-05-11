Data analytics giant Palantir now accepts Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Data analytics giant Palantir now accepts Bitcoin payments
The $30 billion Colorado-based data analytics company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel now accepts from clients as a form of payment.
According to a CNBC report today, Palantir said during its earnings call for the first quarter of 2021 that it had begun accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments. In addition, the firm is mulling following in Tesla’s and MicroStrategy’s footsteps by adding BTC to its balance sheet, saying the crypto asset was “definitely on the table.” Palantir likely has more than $2 billion in cash on hand for investments.
