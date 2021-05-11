Copper hovers near record high on supply worry in Chile

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices rose on Wednesday, as supply worries in Chile supported prices to stay near their record high levels touched earlier this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $10,513 a tonne by 0136 GMT, hovering near an all-time high of $10,747.50 a tonne hit on Monday.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.6% to 76,300 yuan ($11,865.51) a tonne, also near its record 78,270 yuan a tonne.

Workers’ strike threats at BHP Group’s Escondida and Spence copper mines loomed after contract negotiations stalled, putting further pressure on an already tight copper concentrate market.

Prices have also been supported by hope that copper demand will be boosted by the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors, as well as by a global economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Yangshan copper premium , however, hovered around its lowest since February 2016 of $38.50 a tonne, as Chinese demand for imported metal weakened amid elevated commodities prices.

* Chinese smelter Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group’s output this year will be down by 40,000 tonnes due to maintenance at its Jinlong plant, a company source said.