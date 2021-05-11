Coinbase overtakes TikTok for #1 position on Apple app store By Cointelegraph

Coinbase overtakes TikTok for #1 position on Apple app store
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s mobile app now tops the charts for the U.S. Apple (NASDAQ:) App Store.
According to the Top Charts list on the Apple App Store, Coinbase is currently the most popular app in the United States, ahead of TikTok, YouTube, Facebook (NASDAQ:), Instagram, and trading app Robinhood. Cash App, which allows users to send money and buy (BTC), sits in the #12 position at the time of publication, while Binance’s and Trust’s apps are at #16 and #17, respectively.
