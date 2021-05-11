Chrissy Teigen Bullies Courtney Stodden In Old Tweets

In their interview with the Daily Beast, Courtney said that of all the celebrities who taunted them during their teen years — including Joy Behar and Courtney Love — the only one to apologize was Perez Hilton:

You know, one of the biggest surprises is that all of the celebrities who shamed me — other than Perez Hilton, who stood up and was kind — they have not sought to apologize or sent any kind of love my way. The majority of love and apologies have come from reporters and also people online who tell me that they appreciate me and love me, and that I’m a source of strength for them. And that means everything to me.