China’s yuan dips as inflation concerns hit risk appetite

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Tuesday, pulling back from a nearly three-year high against the

dollar a day earlier amid growing global concerns over inflation

even as the central bank set firmer guidance.

Global risk appetite took a hit overnight ahead of the

release of U.S. inflation data as traders worried that rising

price pressures could lead to policy tightening.

“The market is concerned about inflation, especially the

recent jump in commodities. China’s PPI data released in the

morning also came in above expectations,” said a trader at a

foreign bank.

China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in

three-and-a-half years in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding

to inflation concerns as the world’s second-largest economy

gathers momentum after strong first-quarter growth.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is gradually scaling back

stimulus to contain financial risks, and most analysts do not

see inflation rising to a point where it will trigger a major

change in policy.

The PBOC set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4254

per dollar prior to market open, after the currency finished its

onshore session near three-year highs on Monday.

The fixing was also near three-year highs, but came in line