China’s yuan dips as inflation concerns hit risk appetite

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Tuesday, pulling back from a nearly three-year high against the

dollar a day earlier amid growing global concerns over inflation

even as the central bank set firmer guidance.

Global risk appetite took a hit overnight ahead of the

release of U.S. inflation data as traders worried that rising

price pressures could lead to policy tightening.

“The market is concerned about inflation, especially the

recent jump in commodities. China’s PPI data released in the

morning also came in above expectations,” said a trader at a

foreign bank.

China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in

three-and-a-half years in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding

to inflation concerns as the world’s second-largest economy

gathers momentum after strong first-quarter growth.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is gradually scaling back

stimulus to contain financial risks, and most analysts do not

see inflation rising to a point where it will trigger a major

change in policy.

The PBOC set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4254

per dollar prior to market open, after the currency finished its

onshore session near three-year highs on Monday.

The fixing was also near three-year highs, but came in line

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

with market expectations, which traders said could suggest that

regulators are tolerating recent yuan strength.

“The gap (in the fixing) yesterday was a little bit big,

possibly because of the excessive volatility on Friday. Today I

feel the gap has shrunk. We need to continue to watch it,” said

Tommy Xie, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4250 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4266 at midday, 110 pips softer than

Monday’s late session close.

Offshore yuan traded at 6.4235 per dollar, softer

than Monday’s close of 6.4226.

The yuan’s weakness came after the global dollar index

on Monday touched its weakest level since late February.

It was little changed on Tuesday at 90.253.

“Further China-U.S. growth data divergence and USD sell-off

could push the CNY towards the 6.40 handle again, and the PBOC’s

FX policy stance will remain in play,” said Ken Cheung, chief

Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

But Cheung said the central bank is likely to pay more

attention to the negative impact of yuan appreciation on growth,

noting that the yuan is at three-year highs against a

trade-weighted basket of currencies.

The yuan market at 4:11AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4254 6.4425 0.27%

Spot yuan 6.4266 6.4156 -0.17%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.58%

Spot change since 2005 28.79%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.35 97.26 0.1

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.253 90.235 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4235 0.05%

*

Offshore 6.5854 -2.43%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao

Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR