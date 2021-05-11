China’s yuan dips as inflation concerns hit risk appetite

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on
Tuesday, pulling back from a nearly three-year high against the
dollar a day earlier amid growing global concerns over inflation
even as the central bank set firmer guidance.
Global risk appetite took a hit overnight ahead of the
release of U.S. inflation data as traders worried that rising
price pressures could lead to policy tightening.
“The market is concerned about inflation, especially the
recent jump in commodities. China’s PPI data released in the
morning also came in above expectations,” said a trader at a
foreign bank.
China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in
three-and-a-half years in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding
to inflation concerns as the world’s second-largest economy
gathers momentum after strong first-quarter growth.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is gradually scaling back
stimulus to contain financial risks, and most analysts do not
see inflation rising to a point where it will trigger a major
change in policy.
The PBOC set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4254
per dollar prior to market open, after the currency finished its
onshore session near three-year highs on Monday.
The fixing was also near three-year highs, but came in line
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
with market expectations, which traders said could suggest that
regulators are tolerating recent yuan strength.
“The gap (in the fixing) yesterday was a little bit big,
possibly because of the excessive volatility on Friday. Today I
feel the gap has shrunk. We need to continue to watch it,” said
Tommy Xie, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Spot yuan opened at 6.4250 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.4266 at midday, 110 pips softer than
Monday’s late session close.
Offshore yuan traded at 6.4235 per dollar, softer
than Monday’s close of 6.4226.
The yuan’s weakness came after the global dollar index
on Monday touched its weakest level since late February.
It was little changed on Tuesday at 90.253.
“Further China-U.S. growth data divergence and USD sell-off
could push the CNY towards the 6.40 handle again, and the PBOC’s
FX policy stance will remain in play,” said Ken Cheung, chief
Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.
But Cheung said the central bank is likely to pay more
attention to the negative impact of yuan appreciation on growth,
noting that the yuan is at three-year highs against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies.
The yuan market at 4:11AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4254 6.4425 0.27%
Spot yuan 6.4266 6.4156 -0.17%
Divergence from 0.02%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.58%
Spot change since 2005 28.79%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.35 97.26 0.1
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 90.253 90.235 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4235 0.05%
*
Offshore 6.5854 -2.43%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao
Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.