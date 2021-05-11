China’s factory-gate prices surge at fastest in over 3 years

Article content

BEIJING — China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding to inflation concerns as the world’s second-largest economy gathers momentum after strong growth in the first quarter.

The producer price index (PPI), a gauge of industrial profitability, rose 6.8% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, ahead of a 6.5% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.4% rise in March.

Investors globally are increasingly worried that pandemic-driven stimulus measures could spark a rapid rise in inflation and force central banks to raise interest rates and take other tightening measures, potentially holding back economic recovery.

However, while producer prices are soaring, analysts said the rising costs were unlikely to be fully passed on to consumers. April’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by a modest 0.9% on a year earlier.

“We still expect much of the recent surge in upstream price pressure to prove transitory, with industrial metal prices likely to drop back later this year as a tighter policy stance weighs on construction activity,” Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

“We don’t think inflation will rise to the point where it triggers a major policy shift” by China’s central bank, they added.