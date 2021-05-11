China exchange considers accepting lower-grade iron ore amid price rally

Article content

China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

proposed to lower standard iron content requirements in ore

delivered against its flagship futures to 61%, seeking to

broaden supply sources to include lower grades amid a

record-setting rally of the steelmaking ingredient.

Under proposed revisions to the contract’s trading rules,

which are open to public feedback until Saturday, the Dalian

bourse plans to reduce iron content in ore from 62% while also

amending quality requirements for silica and aluminum oxide,

it said late on Tuesday.

The price spread between different types of iron ore has

been changeable and fluctuated in recently years due to the

pandemic, changes in supply and demand as well as monetary

policies, the exchange said in a separate statement on its

website.

The most-traded iron ore futures had surged over

50% so far this year and repeatedly struck all-time highs on

the exchange amid strong demand in top consumer China and

concerns over supply as Beijing’s relations with key producer

Australia continue to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the appetite for high quality ore has also

increased fueled by decent profits at Chinese mills. The

price difference between high-grade 65% iron ore and 58% ore