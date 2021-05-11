China exchange considers accepting lower-grade iron ore amid price rally

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

proposed to lower standard iron content requirements in ore

delivered against its flagship futures to 61%, seeking to

broaden supply sources to include lower grades amid a

record-setting rally of the steelmaking ingredient.

Under proposed revisions to the contract’s trading rules,

which are open to public feedback until Saturday, the Dalian

bourse plans to reduce iron content in ore from 62% while also

amending quality requirements for silica and aluminum oxide,

it said late on Tuesday.

The price spread between different types of iron ore has

been changeable and fluctuated in recently years due to the

pandemic, changes in supply and demand as well as monetary

policies, the exchange said in a separate statement on its

website.

The most-traded iron ore futures had surged over

50% so far this year and repeatedly struck all-time highs on

the exchange amid strong demand in top consumer China and

concerns over supply as Beijing’s relations with key producer

Australia continue to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the appetite for high quality ore has also

increased fueled by decent profits at Chinese mills. The

price difference between high-grade 65% iron ore and 58% ore

surged to a record $90.5 per tonne, while between benchmark

62% ore and low-grade the spread stood at $57.5.

“Market experts believe that the proposal… is in line

with the grade of mainstream products in the current market

and actual demand of domestic mills,” the DCE said in a

separate statement on its website.

The exchange also plans to regularly change allowances for

quality difference of substitute products, weakening premiums

and discounts for deliverable iron ore brands to help stay in

sync with the spot market amid big price fluctuations.

It had proposed making “dynamic” adjustments to premiums

and discounts in December.

“The adjustment (on premium and discounts) can help

facilitate delivery of domestic iron ore…to serve the

development of domestic products while helping to curb rapid

rises,” according to the statement.

The bourse currently allows 17 iron ore brands – including

those from Australia, Brazil and China – to be delivered.

Around 620 million tonnes of material consumed in China each

year meets delivery conditions, it said.

The table below shows suggested changes to brand premiums

and discounts of iron ore in yuan per tonne:

Brand Name Premiums and discounts

1 Ansteel Mining Concentrates 0

2 HBIS Mining Concentrates 0

3 Benxi Steel Mining 0

Concentrates

4 Karara Standard Magnetite 0

Concentrate

5 AGGLOMERATE IRON ORE 0

CONCENTRATE

6 Carajas Iron Ore 15

7 Brazilian Blend Fines 15

8 PILBARA BLEND FINES 15

9 NEWMAN HIGH GRADE FINE ORE 0

10 MAC FINE ORE 0

11 JIMBLEBAR BLEND FINE ORE 0

12 ROY-F 0

13 IRON ORE FINES-IOC6 0

14 KUMBA STANDARD FINE ORE 0

15 FORTESCUE BLEND FINES 0

16 SUPER SPECIAL FINE 0

17 YANDI FINE ORE 0

($1 = 6.4260 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Lisa

Shumaker and Jacqueline Wong)

